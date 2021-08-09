Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,765 shares.The stock last traded at $42.33 and had previously closed at $42.17.

IBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

