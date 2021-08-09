Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.40.

TSE:IMO opened at C$34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.46. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -175.14%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

