Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $560.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.28.

ILMN opened at $497.24 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Illumina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

