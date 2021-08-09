Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.73 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.