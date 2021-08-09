IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$50.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.25.

IGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.

Shares of TSE IGM traded down C$0.38 on Wednesday, hitting C$45.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,705. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$46.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

