IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,975 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.04. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $45.41.

