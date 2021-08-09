IFP Advisors Inc Buys 31,686 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,499. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

