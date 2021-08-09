IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 7,914 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in L Brands were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.92. 269,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,626. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.24. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

