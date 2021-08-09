IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 70,725 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

