IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 70,725 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.