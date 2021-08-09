IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,697 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPD were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $206,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

PPD stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.