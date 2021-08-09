IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 11,961 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

