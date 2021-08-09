Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Ideanomics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ideanomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEX stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

