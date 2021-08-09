Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $69.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

