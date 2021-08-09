IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBIBF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

IBIBF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.68. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

