IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

