Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $70.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.20.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.