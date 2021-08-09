H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Announces GBX 4 Dividend

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HAT opened at GBX 290.10 ($3.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £115.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.93. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 327 ($4.27). The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

