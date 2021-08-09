Homeros (HMR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.11 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $23.07 million and $5.11 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00823929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00099252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00039770 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.