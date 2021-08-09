Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.42. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands.

HMPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $757.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. Research analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.