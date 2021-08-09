Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Head-To-Head Survey

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 40.76% 11.86% 1.83% Civista Bancshares 28.16% 10.87% 1.31%

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Civista Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.32%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential downside of 14.32%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Civista Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 4.58 $214.45 million $1.85 11.82 Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.86 $32.19 million $2.00 11.72

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Civista Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Urbana, Russells Point, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices in Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

