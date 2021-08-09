Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

