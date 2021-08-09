Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $603,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,134,485. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGM opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.