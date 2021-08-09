Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $70.80 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

