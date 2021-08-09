Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 4,705.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XEC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.48.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $65.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

