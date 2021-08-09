Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,280 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $136.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

