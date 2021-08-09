Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $334.51 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $349.50. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.