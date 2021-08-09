Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $37,688,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 336,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,132 shares of company stock worth $8,440,715 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

