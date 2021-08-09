Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.080-$6.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.440-$1.480 EPS.

HRC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.79. 449,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,400. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.12.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.40.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

