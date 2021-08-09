Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

