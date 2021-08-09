Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

