Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $625,886.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00045044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00144857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,815.00 or 1.00313831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.16 or 0.00777631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,059,522 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

