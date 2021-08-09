Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

HLIO stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. 70,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,697. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.62.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

