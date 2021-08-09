Head to Head Survey: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -33.99% -24.99% -9.62% Alphabet 28.57% 27.87% 19.65%

Medallia has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Medallia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallia and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $477.22 million 11.25 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -44.54 Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.06 $40.27 billion $58.61 46.76

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medallia and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 9 2 0 2.18 Alphabet 0 1 31 0 2.97

Medallia currently has a consensus price target of $36.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $3,048.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Medallia.

Summary

Alphabet beats Medallia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers suite of customer engagement products, such as engagement messaging, and CX profiles and journeys; contact center, including speech analytics, coaching and performance management, and quality assurance; digital products, consisting of digital experience and analytics; employee experience, comprising of employee pulse and journeys, employee ideation, and digital employee experience; and insights products, such as video and benchmarking. The company's product portfolio, comprises of Crowdicity that engages employees in sharing their ideas and observations about process, tools, and employee and customer experience enchancements in the context of existing workflows and collaboration tools; Decibel, a digital session recording and analysis platform; LivingLens, a video feedback platform; Stella Connect, a customer feedback and quality management platform that helps customer support teams analyze and improve performance in real time; Sense360, a consumer insights platform; Voci, a real-time speech to text platform; and Zingle, a multi-channel mobile messaging and customer engagement solution. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

