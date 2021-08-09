Head to Head Review: Stryve Foods (SNAX) & Its Rivals

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors 4.64% 10.29% 4.56%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stryve Foods and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1212 1233 33 2.34

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Stryve Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -56.21 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 1.16

Stryve Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stryve Foods competitors beat Stryve Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

