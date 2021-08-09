Head to Head Review: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) versus Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AppHarvest and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adecoagro 0 1 0 0 2.00

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.28%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Adecoagro.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18% Adecoagro 8.90% 15.35% 5.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Adecoagro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $817.76 million 1.39 $410,000.00 $1.12 8.64

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

Adecoagro beats AppHarvest on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, powder milk, and others. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating, processing, and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol and sugar; and sale of electricity co-generated at its sugar and ethanol mills to the grid. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a total of 220,186 hectares, including 18 farms in Argentina, 8 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay, as well as had a total of 241 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.