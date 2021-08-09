Head-To-Head Contrast: WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) vs. Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Investments 0 3 3 0 2.50

WisdomTree Investments has a consensus price target of $6.44, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments 6.74% 18.36% 5.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments $253.70 million 3.86 -$35.65 million $0.25 26.20

Wetouch Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WisdomTree Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

