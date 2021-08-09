Head-To-Head Contrast: Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) vs. Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mechanical Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Mechanical Technology and Oxford Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Mechanical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanical Technology 13.75% 26.51% 16.88% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mechanical Technology has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mechanical Technology and Oxford Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 9.74 $1.95 million N/A N/A Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats Oxford Instruments on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets vibration measurement and balancing systems, precision linear displacement solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market. The company also provides engine vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft; portable signal generator that delivers an electronic signal simulating other pieces of equipment or sensors for testing and calibrating electronic equipment; and products for the detection of defects in semiconductor and solar wafers. In addition, it engages in the cryptocurrency mining and the blockchain ecosystem business. The company serves the manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, aviation, automotive, and data storage industries. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. The Research and Discovery segment offers advanced solutions that create unique environments and enable measurements down to the molecular, and atomic level which are used in fundamental research. The Service and Healthcare segment includes customer service and support for the group’s products and the service, sale and rental of third-party healthcare imaging systems. The company was founded by Martin Francis Wood and Audrey Wood in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.