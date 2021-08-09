HC Wainwright Cuts Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target to $10.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CLVS opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Clovis Oncology Company Profile
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
