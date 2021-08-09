HC Wainwright Cuts Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target to $10.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLVS opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

