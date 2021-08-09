Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $118.68 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $135.92 million and $118.68 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $225.80 or 0.00520394 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000841 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 636,882 coins and its circulating supply is 601,921 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.