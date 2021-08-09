Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.09 million.Harmonic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.050 EPS.
Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.