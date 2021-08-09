Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.09 million.Harmonic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

