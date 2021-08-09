Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pool by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Pool by 30.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $481.09 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $495.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In related news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,077 shares of company stock valued at $20,549,684. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

