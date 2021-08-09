Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $763,000 in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGC opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

