Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $911,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 70.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 140.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $466.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

