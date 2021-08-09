Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $103.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.63. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

