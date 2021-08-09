Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,000 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,719,736 shares of company stock valued at $104,124,755. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

