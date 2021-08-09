Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $2.49 on Monday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Ideanomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

