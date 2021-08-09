Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. 6,136,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.