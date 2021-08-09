Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. 6,136,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

