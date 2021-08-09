Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

