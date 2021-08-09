Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMSO. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.00%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

